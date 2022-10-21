Marion Linn-Mar posts win at Cedar Rapids Prairie's expense 28-13

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Marion Linn-Mar prevailed over Cedar Rapids Prairie 28-13 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 21.
The first quarter gave Marion Linn-Mar an 8-7 lead over Cedar Rapids Prairie.
The Lions registered a 15-13 advantage at halftime over the Hawks.
Marion Linn-Mar jumped to a 22-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Lions got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.
