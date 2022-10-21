 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marion Linn-Mar posts win at Cedar Rapids Prairie's expense 28-13

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Marion Linn-Mar prevailed over Cedar Rapids Prairie 28-13 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 21.

The first quarter gave Marion Linn-Mar an 8-7 lead over Cedar Rapids Prairie.

The Lions registered a 15-13 advantage at halftime over the Hawks.

Marion Linn-Mar jumped to a 22-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lions got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

The last time Cedar Rapids Prairie and Marion Linn-Mar played in a 36-20 game on October 22, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on October 7, Cedar Rapids Prairie faced off against Pleasant Hill Southeast Polk and Marion Linn-Mar took on Ottumwa on October 7 at Ottumwa High School. For a full recap, click here.

