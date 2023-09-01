Marion Linn-Mar controlled the action to earn an impressive 49-7 win against Cedar Rapids CR Washington for an Iowa high school football victory at Cedar Rapids Cr Washington.

Last season, Marion Linn-Mar and Cedar Rapids CR Washington squared off on Sept. 15, 2022 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School.

