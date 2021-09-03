Marion Linn-Mar finds a way to knock off North Liberty Liberty 25-15

Marion Linn-Mar rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off North Liberty 25-15 during this Iowa football game.
Neither team could mount any semblance of offense in a scoring drought that extended through the fourth quarter.
Marion Linn-Mar's upper hand showed as it carried a 25-15 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Lions' offense jumped to an 18-8 lead over the Lightning at the intermission.
North Liberty authored a promising start, taking advantage of Marion Linn-Mar 2-0 at the end of the first quarter.
