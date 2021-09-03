Marion Linn-Mar finds a way to knock off North Liberty Liberty 25-15

Marion Linn-Mar rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off North Liberty 25-15 during this Iowa football game.

Neither team could mount any semblance of offense in a scoring drought that extended through the fourth quarter.

Marion Linn-Mar's upper hand showed as it carried a 25-15 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Lions' offense jumped to an 18-8 lead over the Lightning at the intermission.

North Liberty authored a promising start, taking advantage of Marion Linn-Mar 2-0 at the end of the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.