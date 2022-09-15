Marion Linn-Mar dances past Cedar Rapids CR Washington 30-12

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Marion Linn-Mar will take its 30-12 victory over Cedar Rapids CR Washington in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 15.
In recent action on September 2, Cedar Rapids CR Washington faced off against Marion and Marion Linn-Mar took on North Liberty on September 2 at North Liberty High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.