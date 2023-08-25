Maquoketa notched a win against Anamosa 17-6 for an Iowa high school football victory on Aug. 25.

The Cardinals fought to a 14-0 halftime margin at the Raiders' expense.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.

The Cardinals maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-3 in the final quarter.

