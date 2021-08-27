Manly Central Springs overwhelms Mason City Newman Catholic 29-7

Manly Central Springs left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Mason City Newman Catholic 29-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.

The first quarter gave the Panthers a 12-7 lead over the Knights.

