Manly Central Springs nets nifty win over Sheffield West Fork 19-13

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Manly Central Springs didn't mind, dispatching Sheffield West Fork 19-13 in Iowa high school football action on October 21.
Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.
In recent action on October 8, Manly Central Springs faced off against Aplington-Parkersburg and Sheffield West Fork took on Mason City Newman Catholic on October 8 at Mason City Newman Catholic High School. For more, click here.
