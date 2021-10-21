 Skip to main content
Manly Central Springs nets nifty win over Sheffield West Fork 19-13

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Manly Central Springs didn't mind, dispatching Sheffield West Fork 19-13 in Iowa high school football action on October 21.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.

In recent action on October 8, Manly Central Springs faced off against Aplington-Parkersburg and Sheffield West Fork took on Mason City Newman Catholic on October 8 at Mason City Newman Catholic High School. For more, click here.

