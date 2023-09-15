Manly Central Springs earned a convincing 42-6 win over Denver during this Iowa football game on Sept. 15.
The last time Denver and Manly Central Springs played in a 56-0 game on Sept. 23, 2022.
Recently on Sept. 1, Denver squared off with Fairbank Wapsie Valley in a football game.
