Manly Central Springs earned a convincing 42-6 win over Denver during this Iowa football game on Sept. 15.

The last time Denver and Manly Central Springs played in a 56-0 game on Sept. 23, 2022.

Recently on Sept. 1, Denver squared off with Fairbank Wapsie Valley in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.