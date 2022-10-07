Manchester West Delaware prevails over Hampton-Dumont-CAL 39-16

Manchester West Delaware's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Hampton-Dumont-CAL 39-16 for an Iowa high school football victory on October 7.
The last time Manchester West Delaware and Hampton-Dumont-CAL played in a 41-3 game on October 8, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on September 23, Hampton-Dumont-CAL faced off against Charles City and Manchester West Delaware took on Center Point CPU on September 23 at Manchester West Delaware High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
