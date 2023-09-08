Manchester West Delaware dominated La Porte City Union 42-12 at La Porte City Union High on Sept. 8 in Iowa football action.

Manchester West Delaware opened with a 13-0 advantage over La Porte City Union through the first quarter.

The Hawks fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Knights' expense.

Manchester West Delaware jumped to a 35-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hawks got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

Recently on Aug. 25, La Porte City Union squared off with Aplington-Parkersburg in a football game.

