Manchester West Delaware bounces Charles City in up-and-down tilt 58-14

Manchester West Delaware broke out to an early lead and topped Charles City 58-14 during this Iowa football game.

The first quarter gave the Hawks a 16-0 lead over the Comets.

The Hawks' offense thundered to a 51-7 lead over the Comets at halftime.

The Hawks' supremacy showed as they carried a 58-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 8 , Manchester West Delaware squared up on Hampton-Dumont-CAL in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

