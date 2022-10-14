 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lynnville-Sully shuts off the power on Belle Plaine 48-14

  • 0

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Lynnville-Sully turned out the lights on Belle Plaine 48-14 in Iowa high school football on October 14.

Last season, Lynnville-Sully and Belle Plaine faced off on October 15, 2021 at Belle Plaine High School. For more, click here.

Recently on September 30, Belle Plaine squared off with Ogden in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet girls representing USA at the Street Child World Cup in Doha

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News