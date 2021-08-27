 Skip to main content
Lone Tree takes victory lap over Central City 38-8
Lone Tree handled Central City 38-8 in an impressive showing in Iowa high school football on August 27.

The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.

Lone Tree's offense roared to a 22-0 lead over Central City at halftime.

