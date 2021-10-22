Lisbon finds small margin for win in tilt with Bellevue 30-27

Lisbon topped Bellevue 30-27 in a tough tilt during this Iowa football game.

The start wasn't the problem for Bellevue, who began with a 14-8 edge over Lisbon through the end of the first quarter.

Lisbon's offense moved to a 16-14 lead over Bellevue at halftime.

Lisbon's influence showed as it carried a 24-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Lions fended off the Comets' last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.