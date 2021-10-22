Lisbon finds small margin for win in tilt with Bellevue 30-27

Lisbon topped Bellevue 30-27 in a tough tilt during this Iowa football game.
The start wasn't the problem for Bellevue, who began with a 14-8 edge over Lisbon through the end of the first quarter.
Lisbon's offense moved to a 16-14 lead over Bellevue at halftime.
Lisbon's influence showed as it carried a 24-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Lions fended off the Comets' last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.
