Lisbon engineers impressive victory over Wapello 46-6

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Lisbon did exactly that with a 46-6 win against Wapello in Iowa high school football action on September 23.

The last time Lisbon and Wapello played in a 28-14 game on September 24, 2021. Click here for a recap

Recently on September 9 , Lisbon squared off with Alburnett in a football game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

