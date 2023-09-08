Lisbon finally found a way to top Columbus Junction Columbus 34-28 in Iowa high school football on Sept. 8.

Last season, Columbus Junction Columbus and Lisbon squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Columbus Junction Columbus Community High School.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Lisbon faced off against Durant.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.