Lisbon dominated from start to finish in an imposing 57-6 win over Riverside Highland on Sept. 15 in Iowa football.

Last season, Lisbon and Riverside Highland squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Riverside Highland High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Lisbon squared off with Letts Louisa-Muscatine in a football game.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.