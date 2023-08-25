Le Grand East Marshall sent Conrad BCLUW home scoreless in a 7-0 decision in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The Mustangs registered a 7-0 advantage at halftime over the Comets.

Defense ruled the first, third and fourth quarters as the Mustangs and the Comets were both scoreless.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.