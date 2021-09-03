Lansing Kee High darts by Central City in easy victory 64-8

Impressive was a ready adjective for Lansing Kee High's 64-8 throttling of Central City in Iowa high school football action on September 3.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.
The Hawks' offense thundered to a 46-8 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.
