 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lake Mills stonewalls Manly Central Springs 20-0
0 comments

Lake Mills stonewalls Manly Central Springs 20-0

{{featured_button_text}}

Lake Mills' defense throttled Manly Central Springs, resulting in a shutout win 20-0 during this Iowa football game.

Defense ruled the third quarter as the Bulldogs and the Panthers were both scoreless.

The Bulldogs' offense darted to a 14-0 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Lake Mills moved in front of Manly Central Springs 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

If you want a Super Bowl, you'll need a premier quarterback

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News