Lake Mills stonewalls Manly Central Springs 20-0

Lake Mills' defense throttled Manly Central Springs, resulting in a shutout win 20-0 during this Iowa football game.

Defense ruled the third quarter as the Bulldogs and the Panthers were both scoreless.

The Bulldogs' offense darted to a 14-0 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Lake Mills moved in front of Manly Central Springs 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

