Lake Mills fought ahead of Ackley AGWSR 14-7 in a close game in Iowa high school football action on Aug. 25.

The Cougars took a 7-2 lead over the Bulldogs heading to the intermission locker room.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

A 12-0 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Bulldogs' defeat of the Cougars.

