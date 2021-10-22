Lake Mills gallops past Belmond-Klemme 38-28

Lake Mills charged Belmond-Klemme and collected a 38-28 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.
In recent action on October 8, Lake Mills faced off against Greene North Butler and Belmond-Klemme took on Eagle Grove on October 8 at Eagle Grove High School. For a full recap, click here.
