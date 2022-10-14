Lake City South Central Calhoun imposes its will on Belmond-Klemme 56-12

It was a tough night for Belmond-Klemme which was overmatched by Lake City South Central Calhoun in this 56-12 verdict.
The last time Lake City South Central Calhoun and Belmond-Klemme played in a 48-12 game on October 15, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
