Lake City South Central Calhoun blazes victory trail past Belmond-Klemme 48-12

Lake City South Central Calhoun dominated from start to finish in a resounding 48-12 win over Belmond-Klemme in Iowa high school football on October 15.

The Titans struck in front of the Broncos 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 21-0 intermission score.

Lake City South Central Calhoun's might showed as it carried a 41-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

