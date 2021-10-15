Lake City South Central Calhoun blazes victory trail past Belmond-Klemme 48-12

Lake City South Central Calhoun dominated from start to finish in a resounding 48-12 win over Belmond-Klemme in Iowa high school football on October 15.
The Titans struck in front of the Broncos 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 21-0 intermission score.
Lake City South Central Calhoun's might showed as it carried a 41-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
