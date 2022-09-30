 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Porte City Union outlasts Oelwein 34-24

La Porte City Union put together a victorious gameplan to stop Oelwein 34-24 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 30.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Huskies took a 12-7 lead over the Knights heading to the intermission locker room.

La Porte City Union broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 21-18 lead over Oelwein.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Knights, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 13-6 final quarter, too.

Recently on September 16, Oelwein squared off with Jesup in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

