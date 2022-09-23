 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Porte City Union delivers smashing punch to stump Jesup 60-19

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as La Porte City Union turned out the lights on Jesup 60-19 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

La Porte City Union jumped in front of Jesup 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights opened a giant 34-7 gap over the J-Hawks at the intermission.

La Porte City Union charged to a 48-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Knights got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-6 edge.

In recent action on September 9, Jesup faced off against Aplington-Parkersburg and La Porte City Union took on Center Point CPU on September 9 at Center Point-Urbana High School. For more, click here.

