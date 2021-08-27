La Porte City Union claims gritty victory against Aplington-Parkersburg 28-21

With little to no wiggle room, La Porte City Union nosed past Aplington-Parkersburg 28-21 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Both teams traded salvos in the final period, but La Porte City Union had enough offense to deny Aplington-Parkersburg in the end.
The Knights jumped ahead of the Falcons 21-7 as the fourth quarter started.
Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 6-0.
The first quarter gave the Knights a 6-0 lead over the Falcons.
