Keosauqua Van Buren plants its flag on Letts Louisa-Muscatine 57-12

Keosauqua Van Buren broke out to an early lead and topped Letts Louisa-Muscatine 57-12 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 10.
Keosauqua Van Buren's power showed as it carried a 57-6 lead into the fourth quarter.
Keosauqua Van Buren's offense took charge to a 34-0 lead over Letts Louisa-Muscatine at the intermission.
The Warriors drew first blood by forging an 18-0 margin over the Falcons after the first quarter.
