Keosauqua Van Buren plants its flag on Letts Louisa-Muscatine 57-12

Keosauqua Van Buren broke out to an early lead and topped Letts Louisa-Muscatine 57-12 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 10.

Keosauqua Van Buren's power showed as it carried a 57-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

Keosauqua Van Buren's offense took charge to a 34-0 lead over Letts Louisa-Muscatine at the intermission.

The Warriors drew first blood by forging an 18-0 margin over the Falcons after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.