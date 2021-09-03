Just a bit better; Northwood-Kensett slips past Harris-Lake Park 32-29

A tight-knit tilt turned in Northwood-Kensett's direction just enough to squeeze past Harris-Lake Park 32-29 in Iowa high school football action on September 3.
The Vikings chalked up this decision in spite of the Wolves' spirited final-quarter performance.
The Vikings broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 32-21 lead over the Wolves.
Harris-Lake Park took a 21-18 lead over Northwood-Kensett heading to halftime locker room.
The Wolves authored a promising start, taking advantage of the Vikings 7-6 at the end of the first quarter.
