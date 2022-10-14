Just a bit better: Hudson slips past Nashua-Plainfield 20-14

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Hudson wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 20-14 over Nashua-Plainfield in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 14.
The last time Nashua-Plainfield and Hudson played in a 20-18 game on October 15, 2021. Click here for a recap
In recent action on September 30, Nashua-Plainfield faced off against Grundy Center and Hudson took on Ackley AGWSR on September 30 at Hudson High School. For a full recap, click here.
