Joliet Catholic handled Iowa City 48-13 in an impressive showing at Iowa City High on Aug. 25 in Iowa football action.

Joliet Catholic took an early lead by forging a 14-0 margin over Iowa City after the first quarter.

The Little Hawks tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 20-13 at the intermission.

Joliet Catholic pulled to a 41-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hilltoppers shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.

