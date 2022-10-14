Johnston defeats Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy in lopsided affair 28-7

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Johnston turned out the lights on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy 28-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup on October 14.

Johnston drew first blood by forging a 21-7 margin over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy after the first quarter.

Johnston roared to a 28-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Dragons and the Cougars were both scoreless.

