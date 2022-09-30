 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jetstream: Muscatine's early advantage leaves Dubuque Hempstead in its wake 42-31

Muscatine zipped to a quick start to key a 42-31 win over Dubuque Hempstead for an Iowa high school football victory on September 30.

The first quarter gave Muscatine a 21-6 lead over Dubuque Hempstead.

The Muskies registered a 35-19 advantage at halftime over the Mustangs.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Dubuque Hempstead inched back to a 35-25 deficit.

The Muskies got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

Last season, Dubuque Hempstead and Muscatine faced off on October 1, 2021 at Dubuque Hempstead High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 16, Muscatine squared off with Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

