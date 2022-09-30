Jetstream: Muscatine's early advantage leaves Dubuque Hempstead in its wake 42-31

Muscatine zipped to a quick start to key a 42-31 win over Dubuque Hempstead for an Iowa high school football victory on September 30.

The first quarter gave Muscatine a 21-6 lead over Dubuque Hempstead.

The Muskies registered a 35-19 advantage at halftime over the Mustangs.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Dubuque Hempstead inched back to a 35-25 deficit.

The Muskies got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

