Jetstream: Monticello's early advantage leaves Camanche in its wake 48-12

Monticello shot out of the gate and remained in front to doom Camanche 48-12 in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 30.

Monticello opened with a 31-6 advantage over Camanche through the first quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.

There was no room for doubt as the Panthers added to their advantage with a 17-6 margin in the closing period.

