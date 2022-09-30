Jetstream: Mason City's early advantage leaves Waterloo East in its wake 52-14

Mason City wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 52-14 victory over Waterloo East in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Mason City a 14-0 lead over Waterloo East.
The RiverHawks fought to a 21-0 intermission margin at the Trojans' expense.
Mason City steamrolled to a 38-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 52-14.
Last season, Mason City and Waterloo East faced off on October 1, 2021 at Mason City High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on September 16, Waterloo East faced off against Des Moines North and Mason City took on Webster City on September 16 at Webster City High School. For a full recap, click here.
