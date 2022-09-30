Jetstream: Mason City's early advantage leaves Waterloo East in its wake 52-14

Mason City wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 52-14 victory over Waterloo East in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Mason City a 14-0 lead over Waterloo East.

The RiverHawks fought to a 21-0 intermission margin at the Trojans' expense.

Mason City steamrolled to a 38-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 52-14.

