Jetstream: Gilbertville Don Bosco's quick edge makes the difference against Tripoli 54-12

Gilbertville Don Bosco raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 54-12 win over Tripoli in Iowa high school football on October 22.
In recent action on October 8, Gilbertville Don Bosco faced off against Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Tripoli took on Jackson Junction Turkey Valley on October 8 at Jackson Junction Turkey Valley High School.
The Dons drew first blood by forging a 20-0 margin over the Panthers after the first quarter.
The Dons' offense pulled ahead to a 40-0 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.
Gilbertville Don Bosco's might showed as it carried a 48-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
