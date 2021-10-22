 Skip to main content
Jetstream: Gilbertville Don Bosco's quick edge makes the difference against Tripoli 54-12

Gilbertville Don Bosco raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 54-12 win over Tripoli in Iowa high school football on October 22.

In recent action on October 8, Gilbertville Don Bosco faced off against Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Tripoli took on Jackson Junction Turkey Valley on October 8 at Jackson Junction Turkey Valley High School. Click here for a recap

The Dons drew first blood by forging a 20-0 margin over the Panthers after the first quarter.

The Dons' offense pulled ahead to a 40-0 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Gilbertville Don Bosco's might showed as it carried a 48-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

