Jesup soars over Hudson 34-9

Yes, Jesup looked superb in beating Hudson, but no autographs please after its 34-9 victory in an Iowa high school football matchup.
Jesup enjoyed a mammoth margin over Hudson with a 27-6 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter, leaving the score 27-0 at halftime.
The first quarter gave Jesup a 27-0 lead over Hudson.
