Jesup delivers smashing punch to stump Postville 42-8

Jesup didn't tinker with Postville, scoring a 42-8 result in the win column for an Iowa high school football victory on September 2.
Last season, Jesup and Postville squared off with September 3, 2021 at Jesup High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
