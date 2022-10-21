Jefferson Greene County rolls like thunder over La Porte City Union 35-13

The force was strong for Jefferson Greene County as it pierced La Porte City Union during Friday's 35-13 thumping on October 21 in Iowa football action.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Rams fought to a 14-7 halftime margin at the Knights' expense.

Jefferson Greene County stormed to a 28-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rams' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-6 points differential.

