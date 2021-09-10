 Skip to main content
Janesville severs Tripoli's hopes 34-14
Saddled up and ready to go, Janesville spurred past Tripoli 34-14 for an Iowa high school football victory on September 10.

Janesville broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 14-8 lead over Tripoli.

A halftime tie at 8-8 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The Wildcats jumped in front of the Panthers 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

