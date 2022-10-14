 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Janesville overwhelms Dunkerton 70-26

Janesville stomped on Dunkerton 70-26 in Iowa high school football on October 14.

Last season, Janesville and Dunkerton squared off with October 15, 2021 at Janesville High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 30, Dunkerton faced off against Colo-Nesco and Janesville took on Riceville on September 30 at Riceville High School. Click here for a recap

