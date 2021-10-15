Janesville imposes its will on Dunkerton 56-18

Janesville swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Dunkerton 56-18 for an Iowa high school football victory on October 15.

Janesville moved in front of Dunkerton 14-6 to begin the second quarter.

Janesville's offense breathed fire to a 34-12 lead over Dunkerton at halftime.

Janesville's reign showed as it carried a 48-18 lead into the fourth quarter.

