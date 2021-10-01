Janesville flies high over Riceville 50-8

Janesville's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Riceville 50-8 in Iowa high school football action on October 1.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.

Janesville's offense struck to an 18-0 lead over Riceville at the intermission.

Janesville's determination showed as they carried a 42-8 lead into the fourth quarter.

