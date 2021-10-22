Jackson Junction Turkey Valley turns out the lights on Springville 54-14

Jackson Junction Turkey Valley earned a convincing 54-14 win over Springville during this Iowa football game.
Springville proved it would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 6-0 advantage over Jackson Junction Turkey Valley at the half.
Defense muted both offenses in scoreless first and third quarters.
In recent action on October 8, Jackson Junction Turkey Valley faced off against Tripoli and Springville took on Central Elkader on October 8 at Springville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
