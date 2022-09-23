Jackson Junction Turkey Valley triggers avalanche over Janesville 61-8

Jackson Junction Turkey Valley offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Janesville during this 61-8 victory at Jackson Junction Turkey Valley High on September 23 in Iowa football action.
Last season, Jackson Junction Turkey Valley and Janesville faced off on September 24, 2021 at Janesville High School. For more, click here.
