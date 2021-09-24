Jackson Junction Turkey Valley squeezes past Janesville 28-22

Jackson Junction Turkey Valley broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Janesville 28-22 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
In recent action on September 10, Janesville faced off against Tripoli and Jackson Junction Turkey Valley took on Rockford on September 10 at Rockford High School. For a full recap, click here.
Jackson Junction Turkey Valley opened with a 6-0 advantage over Janesville through the first quarter.
The Trojans' offense darted to a 20-14 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.
Defense ruled the third quarter as the Trojans and the Wildcats were both scoreless.
