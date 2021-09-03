 Skip to main content
Jackson Junction Turkey Valley nips Gilbertville Don Bosco in scare 48-42
Jackson Junction Turkey Valley nips Gilbertville Don Bosco in scare 48-42

Jackson Junction Turkey Valley topped Gilbertville Don Bosco 48-42 in a tough tilt in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 3.

Jackson Junction Turkey Valley's train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 20-12 points differential.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

Gilbertville Don Bosco came from behind to grab the advantage 30-28 at intermission over Jackson Junction Turkey Valley.

The start wasn't the problem for the Dons, who began with a 22-16 edge over the Trojans through the end of the first quarter.

