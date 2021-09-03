Jackson Junction Turkey Valley nips Gilbertville Don Bosco in scare 48-42

Jackson Junction Turkey Valley topped Gilbertville Don Bosco 48-42 in a tough tilt in an Iowa high school football matchup on September 3.
Jackson Junction Turkey Valley's train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 20-12 points differential.
Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.
Gilbertville Don Bosco came from behind to grab the advantage 30-28 at intermission over Jackson Junction Turkey Valley.
The start wasn't the problem for the Dons, who began with a 22-16 edge over the Trojans through the end of the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.