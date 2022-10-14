Jackson Junction Turkey Valley dominates Maynard West Central 73-32

Maynard West Central got no credit and no consideration from Jackson Junction Turkey Valley, which slammed the door 73-32 in Iowa high school football action on October 14.
Last season, Jackson Junction Turkey Valley and Maynard West Central faced off on October 15, 2021 at Maynard West Central High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on September 30, Jackson Junction Turkey Valley faced off against Clarksville and Maynard West Central took on Tripoli on September 30 at Maynard West Central High School. Click here for a recap
