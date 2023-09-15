Iowa Falls-Alden posted a narrow 28-20 win over La Porte City Union for an Iowa high school football victory at Iowa Falls-Alden High on Sept. 15.
In recent action on Sept. 1, La Porte City Union faced off against Mt Vernon.
Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.