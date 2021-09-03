Iowa City West rains all over Muscatine 42-7

Iowa City West left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Muscatine 42-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
Iowa City West took control in the third quarter with a 42-7 advantage over Muscatine.
The Trojans opened a massive 28-7 gap over the Muskies at the intermission.
The first quarter gave the Trojans a 7-0 lead over the Muskies.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
