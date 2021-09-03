Iowa City West rains all over Muscatine 42-7

Iowa City West left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Muscatine 42-7 in an Iowa high school football matchup.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Iowa City West took control in the third quarter with a 42-7 advantage over Muscatine.

The Trojans opened a massive 28-7 gap over the Muskies at the intermission.

The first quarter gave the Trojans a 7-0 lead over the Muskies.

